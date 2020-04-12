New Book On COVID-19 Addresses History, Evolution, Facts, & Myths Around The Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the ambiguities around the novel disease, three renowned doctors and medical professionals have come forward with a new book titled-- The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic.

The book addresses the history, evolution, facts, and myths around the COVID-19 pandemic providing credible and comprehensive information from professionals that can help one understand what the virus actually is, and how we can prepare and protect ourselves against it.

The writers---Dr Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai, and Dr Rajesh M. Parikh have co-authored this book and are renowned professionals in the medical field. The book is published by Penguin Books and is now available on Amazon.in.

Read: Congress's Deora & BJP's Jay Panda Concur On Covid's China Origin; Slam 'woke' Liberals

The authors

Dr Swapneil Parikh is a practicing physician in Mumbai and the co-founder of a healthcare start up. Maherra Desai is a clinical psychologist and medical researcher along with being the site manager of clinical research at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. Dr Rajesh M. Parikh is the Director of Medical Research and Honorary Neuropsychiatrist at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre and has also trained and taught at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions in the U.S.

Read: World's Militaries Face A New Enemy In Virus Outbreak

About Coronavirus

First allegedly originating from China's “wet markets”, coronavirus has now claimed over 108,828 lives worldwide as of April 12. According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,780,356 people.

(Image Credit- Amazon.in)

Read: Masked Crowds Fill Streets And Trains In Post-lockdown Wuhan

Read: COVID-19: India Sees 909 New Cases & 34 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Centre Says '20% Cases Critical'