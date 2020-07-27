Oprah Winfrey's 'O: The Oprah Magazine' To Become Digital By 2021

Oprah Winfrey's monthly magazine, O: The Oprah Magazine will cease its printing after the December 2020 copy is issued. According to the Business of Fashion, a representative of Hearst Magazines said that the brand will not be going away but will become digitally centric.

'O: The Oprah Magazine' to become digital by 2021

Oprah Winfrey's magazine O: The Oprah Magazine has completed 20 years and the publication has been thinking about the next big thing. The representative said that the brand and the magazine will not be going away since it has grown an online audience of 8 million. The magazine has extended its voice and vision with video and social content. They are planning to continue to invest in the platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digital-centric.

Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, said that she is proud of her team and what they have delivered over the past 20 years. She said that she was keen to look forward to the next step to evolution. O: The Oprah Magazine was found by Oprah Winfrey and Hearst Communications and the entire staff was informed about the decision a few days back.

The editor in chief of O: The Oprah Magazine, Lucy Kaylin, said that twenty years ago the magazine was launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives. She further added that as they embark to the next chapter, they will lean into moments that are central to the brand's DNA and deepen the connection with their loyal readers. The chief business officer of O: The Oprah Magazine, Kristen O'Hara, said that it was an honour for her to be working with Oprah Winfrey and her team to reimagine their future.

The Hearst Magazine also publishes other magazines like Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar and Elle. O: The Oprah Magazine published its first issue on April 19, 2020, and the average paid circulation for the magazine was 2.2 million copies and a print audience of 10 million. The magazine is expected to become digital by 2021.

