Oscar Wilde's Quotes That Prove He Was The Satire King; Read

Oscar Wilde is one of the most well-known names when it comes to British modern literature. He is known best for his play The Importance of Being Earnest and his book The Picture of Dorian Gray. The writer has left an impact when it comes to his plays and his short stories.

Wilde was openly homosexual during the times when homosexuality was illegal and looked down upon. He was also thrown in jail for this. The writer is known for his sarcasm and wit as he used satire as one of the tools to express himself.

Here are some of the best sarcastic and witty Oscar Wilde quotes:

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”

“You can never be overdressed or overeducated.”

“A good friend will always stab you in the front.”

“Women are meant to be loved, not to be understood.”

“I don't want to go to heaven. None of my friends are there.”

“You will always be fond of me. I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.”

“Anyone who lives within their means suffers from a lack of imagination."

“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”

“Those who find ugly meanings in beautiful things are corrupt without being charming. This is a fault. Those who find beautiful meanings in beautiful things are the cultivated. For these there is hope. They are the elect to whom beautiful things mean only Beauty. There is no such thing as a moral or an immoral book. Books are well written, or badly written. That is all.”

“I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read in the train.”

Source: Shutterstock