Travel To Singapore Through The Magical World Of These Amazing Books

Singapore is the land of beauty and it resides various cultures and traditions within itself. The city-state is located in Southeast Asia, A number of books are written by many authors that are set in the beautiful land of Singapore. Reading these books will give you the feeling of the city-state and a sense of travel to Singapore.

Books about Singapore that you can read

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

The book Crazy Rich Asians was published in the year 2013 and written by Kevin Kwan. The book traces the story of Rachel Chu, who is in a relationship with one of the most eligible bachelors of Singapore Nicholas Young. While Rachel believes that she will be able to witness the Singapore culture and traditions, she comes across the fact that she is among the richest of the city and thus has to deal with the pros and cons that come along with it.

Aunty Lee's Delights by Ovidia Yu

Aunty Lee's Delights is a novel by Ovidia Yu. The book traces the story of Rosie "Aunty" Lee who is the proprietor of Singapore's best-loved home-cooking restaurant. She is a feisty widow who one day finds a body at her restaurant. The book is a mystery that looks at the themes of love, friendship, and money. It also looks at how tensions in the surface can bring out deadly results, The book was published in the year 2013.

The Singapore School of Villainy by Shamini Flint

The Singapore School of Villainy by Shamini Flint is a novel that falls under the mystery and crime thriller genre. The book looks at the story of Inspector Singh, who is tired of his day to day life. He then gets the case where a senior partner at an international law firm is clubbed to death at his desk. While Singh has a lot of suspects, his investigation is about to rip apart the rotten cores of Singapore society.

Image Source: Photo by Joshua Ang on Unsplash & Kevin Kwan Instagram