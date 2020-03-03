Get Transported To Malaysia With These Books

Malaysia is a country known for its diversity and fascinating culture. The country is located in south-east Asia. It draws its influence on culture from Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultures. The readers are thrilled to experience a perfect blend of images, sights and smells. Here are some of the best books on Malaysia to read while travelling to the country.

Also Read | March 2020's Latest Books That Every Reader Has To Check Out

And The Rain My Drink by Han Suyin

The book was published in 1956 and it tells the story of Malaysia in the time of emergency. A Chinese girl falls in love with a British police officer and thus can see both sides of the war. Despite being able to see both sides of the war, she sympathizes more with the Communist guerrillas and criticises British colonials. The book is a classic and is much loved by many even today.

Also Read | Spain On Your Mind? Here Are Top 5 Books That Will Bring Spain To Life

The Harmony Silk Factory by Tash Aw

The novel is Tash Aw's first critically acclaimed novel. It is set in 1940’s British ruled Malay. The book tells the story of textile merchant Johnny Lim who is a Chinese peasant living in British Malaya in the first half of the twentieth century. The book also went on to win many awards. The book brilliantly tells the cultural tensions of that era.

Also Read | Beach Reads: From 'Gone Girl' To 'The Kite Runner', Books You Need To Check Out

Evening Is The Whole Day by Preeta Samarasan

The novel is set in Malaysia and is a debut work by the author. The internationally acclaimed book by the young author introduces us to the prosperous Rajasekharan family as it slowly peels away from its closely guarded secrets. Evening Is the Whole Day shines in the heartbreaking detail of one Indian immigrant family's layers of secrets and lies as it also exposes the complex underbelly of Malaysia itself.

Also Read | Class Topper Asks Teacher To Give His Bonus Points To Those Who Need It, Wins Hearts

Sweet Offerings by Chan Ling Yap

The book is set in the late 1930s and 1960s. It traces the story of Mei Yin, a young Chinese girl from an impoverished family. The novel is not just about a fictional story of events but it also gives a detailed taste of Malaysia’s historical political and cultural changes during its transition from colonial rule to independence and beyond.

The Separation by Dinah Jefferies

The novel is a heart-wrenching story of a mother and her daughters who are separated. It also has an interesting take of what do they become when they believe it might be forever. The Separation is an emotional page-turner set in 1950’s Malaya and post-war England.