Popular Books Of 2019 You Must Not Miss Reading If You Love Fiction!

There are more than a thousand books that publish every year. Out of the thousands of books that publish every year, some make way to become one of the top sold books. Here are some of the most popular books of 2019 according to Goodreads.

The Silent Patient - Alex Michaelides

Alicia Berenson’s seems to have a perfect life. A famous painter married to an in-demand fashion photographer, she lives in a dream home in London’s most desirable area. The story then follows her life after she shoots her husband five times in the head and decides not to speak about it.

The Testaments - Margaret Atwood

The Testaments is the sequel book of the Handmaid’s tale and follows the story after the van door is slammed on Offred's future in the previous book. The book picks up the story after more than 15 years.

Daisy Jones & The Six - Taylor Jenkins Reid

In the seventies, everyone knew about Daisy Jones &The Six: The Band’s album Aurora. The entire generation of girls back then wanted to grow up and become Daisy. One night after the final concert the group split leaving fans heartbroken. And no one knew the reason behind it until now...

City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert

In this book, Elizabeth Gilbert returns to fiction with a unique love story set in the 1940s. The story is narrated by an older woman who looks back at her youth with both pleasure and regret. The book became popular for it focused on female sexuality and promiscuity.

The Starless Sea – Erin Morgenstern

Now a New York Times Bestseller, The Starless Sea is about the narrator searching for his door. Far beneath the surface of the earth, there is a labyrinth collection of a tunnel filled with stories. The entryways have a door and only those who seek will find it.

