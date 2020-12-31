Sonu Sood Expresses Gratitude As His Book 'I Am No Messiah' Receives Immense Support

Actor Sonu Sood’s autobiography 'I am No Messiah,' is receiving a positive response from readers across the country. The actor who was overwhelmed to see the response expressed his gratitude towards the people and his readers who are showing love towards his book. Sonu Sood's book that was released earlier this month has already become the National bestseller owing to the great response it is getting from readers.

Sonu Sood's views on his book receiving love

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor spoke to news agency ANI and revealed that though the year 2020 has been challenging for many, yet he feels that he has gained a lot from it.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, it has offered me an opportunity to reach out to millions of people and connect with them directly. During the course of this journey, I have learned and gained a lot from them," he said.

Talking about the book and his thoughts, the Dabangg actor said that he has tried his best to share his experience and stories of the people that he encountered across the entire year.

"I have shared my experiences in my memoirs 'I Am No Messiah,' and it is heartening to see the support the book is receiving not just from book readers but various organizations and institutes who truly believe in our efforts to help people during these difficult times," the actor responded.

Apart from sharing the stories, the philanthropist has also tried to combine the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai with the writing skills of veteran journalist and author Meena K Iyer. The story is about Sonu Sood and the people whose lives he continues to transform through his extraordinary work.

The actor who is winning the hearts of many with his work has been acknowledged for his humanitarian work. According to the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama, actor Sonu Sood will be honored with the Humanitarian of 2020 award at the Scandinavian Bollywood Festival Norway. It was also stated that he will be felicitated with an award and a diploma virtually on December 30 by the Mayor of Lørenskog, Oslo, Norway, Ms. Ragnhild Bergheim.

