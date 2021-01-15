Rajita Bagga's 'The Unknown Edge' Offers Rare Insight Into Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Impact

Rajita Kulkarni Bagga's new book 'The Unknown Edge' was launched by spiritual leader and Art Of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday. The book, which has shot up the rankings and is the number one bestseller on Amazon's True Account category is a heartfelt account of the author's journey with the renowned spiritual master, whom lakhs of people refer to as 'Gurudev'.

Bagga, who is the President of Sri Sri University and the President of the World Forum For Ethics In Business, has close association of nearly three decades with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and this provides a rare insight into his personality and the aura around him that touches people around the world. The launch of 'The Unknown Edge' witnessed the participation of people from over 130 countries on January 14.

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Tattva Formulates Herbal Combo To Combat Covid With German Lab

Speaking about the contents of the book in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rajita Bagga said her inspiration comes from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose wisdom has transformed the lives of people around the world, in more than 156 countries.

"Through my lens, 'The Unknown Edge', will give a glimpse into Gurudev's life and how he runs the Art Of Living organization all over the world and inspires millions of people to stretch out and do something for society," the author said.

READ | 'Modi India Calling-2021': New Coffee Table Book Chronicles PM Modi's Foreign Tours

'Hope and positivity for all'

Bagga also recalled the life-transforming experience of surviving the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which ensued while she and her husband visited the Taj Palace Hotel in 2008. The author said her life has taken a completely different meaning after the traumatic experience, which is recorded in her latest book.

Speaking on how her book would bring hope for its readers, Bagga, now referring to 2020, said, "We have been through the most traumatic year. So many of us have lost our loved ones. There has been a sense of vulnerability around the world. At a time like this, reading 'The Unknown Edge' will fill people with a lot of positivity and leave them really enriched. I hope that through the book, people will get to know the unknown edge of their own life," she added.

READ | Sonu Sood Expresses Gratitude As His Book 'I Am No Messiah' Receives Immense Support

Rajita Bagga also said her book resonates with people and leaders of all age groups, as it accounts for the journey of a lifetime and provides a positive outlook towards life.

'The Unknown Edge' is available for purchase on Amazon and Kindle as well.

Watch Republic World's interview with the author in the video above and read the blurb of the book here:

In The Unknown Edge, successful banker Rajita Kulkarni Bagga shares her journey with one of the most renowned spiritual masters of our time, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Her close association of nearly three decades with him provides a rare insight into Gurudev, the person, and the peaceful aura around him that touches people deeper than words and actions can. Under his guidance, she herself transforms from a simple, middle-class girl into a sought-after global leader, transformational coach and educationist. Through her lens, we see how Gurudev leads an organisation now spread over 156 countries, while personally guiding his followers towards their growth, ever so often, offering glimpses from a realm beyond the known.

Replete with gripping personal stories and experiences with knowledge assimilated over the years, this is a heartfelt, inspiring account of a woman who balances the sunshine of worldly success with the wisdom of the other-wordly Transcendent Reality, staying on The Unknown Edge that bridges both. In reading her story, you will find resonance with the power of the Unknown in your own life, leaving you enriched and uplifted.

About the Author-Rajita Kulkarni Bagga

Living on The Unknown Edge has been the constant in Rajita Kulkarni Bagga’s life.

From being a successful banker to a full time role in the Art of Living founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, Rajita has seen a rare ringside view of corporate success and achievement, as well as a glimpse into the depths and glory of spirituality.

Rajita is the President of the World Forum for Ethics in Business based in Brussels.

She has held leadership excellence, meditation and capacity building workshops around the world for diverse audiences including World Bank executives to senior government staff, political leaders and youth for over two decades.

As the President Sri Sri University at Bhubhaneshwar, she is one of India’s leading women educators.

She travels the world, spreading the message of a one world family inspired by Gurudev. Rajita resides with her husband, Ajay Bagga in Mumbai.

Banking is about making profits and spirituality is about giving. Rajita Kulkarni Bagga has managed to grow successfully in both these seemingly opposite aspects of her life. Her close association with one of the most renowned spiritual masters of our time, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, brought her in touch with world leaders, presented her with incredible opportunities and also placed new challenges on her path. She even came within perilous touching distance of armed terrorists on a killing spree, during the 26/11 attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Her book forces you to ponder if there is a force that orchestrates the events in our life, and whether the way we respond to situations changes our destiny. Now, as one of India’s highly respected women educators, she asks, 'What is The Unknown Edge that separates the mystical from the mundane, the life-transforming from the life-threatening, the ethereal from the earthly?

READ | Vajpayee: New Book To Mark Former PM's 96th Birth Anniversary