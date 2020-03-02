Traveling To Indonesia? These 5 Books On Indonesia Will Take You Right There

Due to our busy work schedules, we cannot travel to several countries that we have on our bucket list. Indonesia is one country that is on everyone's bucket list for its rich culture and beautiful locales. However, books can also help people in exploring countries and cultures well. Therefore, here are books that can take you to Indonesia and back in a few hours.

These 5 books will make you feel like you're right there

A House in Bali

This book was released way back in the year 1947 and was composed by Canadian writer Colin McPhee. The writer tells the stories from his time in the country and how he was influenced by the Indonesian cultures and traditions and also how he discovered the Balinese traditional music of gamelan. The author paints the image of the time when the country had no western influences messing with their rich indigenous way of life.

The Rainbow Troops

The book was written by Indonesian Author Andrea Hirata who talks about his childhood days while growing up on the island of Belitong, off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. The book easily covers the day to day lives of the people living in the remote villages and the children in them who are referred to as the Rainbow troops. This book was a major bestseller and was even successful in building a new literary museum in Hirata’s hometown Belitong.

Stranger In the Forest

Eric Hansen composed this book in 1982 after spending 7 months in the rivers and jungles of Borneo. The book talks about the experiences he had faced when and how those memories reflected on him. The Indonesian cultures and traditions of the jungle and nation’s daily life captivate the readers’ minds with the raw natural description and experiences. This book will transport the people who want to travel to Indonesia but cannot with its accurate stories and pure intentions.

Eat, Pray, Love

This book was written by Elizabeth Gilbert and made the island of Bali, Indonesia famous in the world. She came up with the book when she made Ubud the island’s art and culture capital her home and became one of the islanders. The book talks about how one should embrace the traditions and culture of a place and live like locals of the neighbourhood when travelling and settling. The movie version was also quite successful among viewers.

The Land of Five Towers

This book on Indonesian culture and traditions and lifestyle were written by Alif Fauda who lived in a small village in West Sumatra as a child. He described his days of playing in the rice paddies, swimming in the lake, picking fruits in the jungle, etc in the book and other insights of his life back in the days. This story is all about chasing dreams, believing in one’s self and the culture of Indonesia.

