Star Wars Novels To Read After Watching Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Stars Wars is a very common name in world cinema and highly popular among all. The franchise has set new levels of success and has garnered a huge fan base since its first movie came out back in 1977. The latest instalment of the franchise was released on December 16th, 2019, The Rise Of Skywalker. There have been many questions that were answered but again there were new questions that were raised. These following books might help with the movie's after-effect.

Read Also: Brad Pitt Gave Some Memorable Speeches This Award Season; Watch Them Here

Star Wars Novels and comics that are worth reading after The Rise of Skywalker

Read Also: Japanese Horror Movies That You Cannot Binge-watch Alone!

Tales of the Jedi: the Golden Age Of The Sith (Legends)

A 6 issue mini series by Kevin J. Anderson and Dario Carrasco Jr, this book is set 5000 years before the Star Wars universe we know and love. The story circles around Naga Sadow and Marka Ragnos, the two most powerful dark lords of the Sith at that time. The highlight of the series remains the Sith’s all-time obsession with power and absolute rule. The story stretches with The Sith Empire trying to conquer the whole galaxy with Naga’s expansionist views.

The Rise Of Kylo Ren

This is a 4 issue mini-series from Charles Soule and Will Sliney that focuses mainly on the final days before Ben Solo descends into the dark side. The storyline has offered a glimpse at the true nature of the Knights of Ren and their leader. This book also explains the reason behind Ben’s chosen name, which means every voice inside your head. This series provides a basic glimpse into Kylo Ren’s rise and Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy’s downfall.

Star Wars: Age of Resistance

This book is a 9 issue anthology series. This focuses mainly on heroes like Finn, Poe, Rose, Admiral Holdo, Rey and also members of the First Order like Kylo Ren, Snoke, Captain Phasma and General Hux. This book will definitely tickle your fancy if you have watched The Rise Of Skywalker and now cannot figure out how to get on with your normal life.

Read Also: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Are All Smiles And Kisses During Recent New York Outing; See Pic