Stephen King Novels That Were Adapted To Movies Which Got A Thumbs Up From Him

Over the years, many books of Stephen King have been adapted for the silver screen. But, do you know which of these movies were Stephen King’s favourite? Out of all the movies adapted from his novels, here are the top listed which the author appreciated.

Stephen King's Favorite Adaptations Of His Work

Stephen King is known to be highly opinionated about the movies that were made from his books, and that is because they are original and are rightfully his own stories. The author’s opinion, however, sometimes differ from fans of his work. The most famous example of this is Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of The Shining. Stephen King has been outspoken about his dislike for the movie, reportedly stating that it does not follow the spirit of his book at all. Fans, however, have raised the movie version of The Shining to the upper tier of the best horror movie of all time.

But, there are times when the author has selected and appreciated a few movies which were an adaptation of his books. Here are some of his books that were close enough to capture the spirit of his books properly. One of the movies which topped in becoming Stephen King’s favourite was Stand By Me which was not a horror story. A film made in 1986 by Rob Reiner's, was a classic film in the coming age of genre. Stand by Me is an actual adaption of his 1982 novel, The Body, which comes from Stephen King’s story collection, Different Seasons. Stephen King has reportedly said that after he watched the movie, he hugged the director and was in tears.

Although Stand By Me remains on the top of the list of his favourite movies, there are other few movies Stephen King loved. He praised films like the Shawshank Redemption and The Green Lime which were Academy Award-winning films. He also said that he loved the movies Misery and Dolores Claiborne. Another classic movie the author loves was Cujo. Fans, however after this have claimed that there were other better movies which were the best adaptations of his books. The world’s most famous author though, has his opinions cleared.

