Terry Pratchett’s Fantasy Series 'Discworld' To Be Adapted For TV By Motive Pictures

Terry Pratchett’s Discworld comic fantasy book series will now have television adaptations. Terry Pratchett had established his production company, Narrativia, in 2012, which is collaborating with Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content. It will be interesting to see out of the 40 odd novels of Discworld, which one will be picked for the television series.

Discworld will now be adapted for a TV series

Discworld is popular around the globe with a cult following of its characters. The adaptations will follow the story religiously and no new re-works will be done. The popular novel series has sold over 100 million copies. There are over 40 illustrated novels by Terry Pratchett and exactly which one will be used as the base of the upcoming story is still unknown.

Reports suggest that the deal was finalised by Rob Wilkins of Narrativia. He was constantly in talks with Simon Maxwell representing Motive. Furthermore, he was also in touch with Endeavour content which is looking at the sales across the globe.

Terry Pratchett left fans with more than 40 Discworld novels with most popular ones being Mort, Small Goda and Wyrd Sisters. The latest collaboration of Discworld was making of The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents into a feature film, The Amazing Maurice. Pratchett passed away in 2015, but his impeccable stories are alive. He had earlier commented that Discworld gives him the freedom to work on innumerable possibilities.

Terry Pratchett's book, Good Omens, written alongside Neil Gaiman was turned in an interesting series for BBC Two and is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Rhianna Pratchett, daughter of late Terry Pratchett had earlier revealed that the narration of several novels give it quirky yet amusing looks on the screen which is just what Terry would have wanted. The Narrativia team is looking forward to the television series by Motive Pictures and Endeavour Content.

