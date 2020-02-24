'The Girl In The Train' To 'Into The Water': Paula Hawkins Books That Are A Must-read

Paul Hawkins is a popular author known for her work in the psychological thriller genre. The British author was born in Zimbabwe. In the year 2015, her book The Girl in the Train became one of the best psychological thriller novels.

The Girl in the Train's plot revolves around the theme of drug abuse and domestic violence. The book was much loved by the fans and critics, so much so that later on it was adapted into a film. The movie starred Emily Blunt in a pivotal role and it was released in the year 2016. Paula Hawkins also chose to write romantic fictions under the name Amy Silver.

Here is a list of Paula Hawkins' books that one must-read

Into The Water

Into The Water is the second psychological thriller written by Paula Hawkins. The book was published in the year 2017. Into The Water featured on the New York Times, Fictional Bestsellers in the year 2017 and also was the Sunday’s Best Seller. The plot of the book features a single mother and a teenage girl found dead in a river. They were not the only women who lost their lives in the dark river. The book reveals the history and secrets of the river.

The Reunion

The Reunion is a romantic fiction written by Paula Hawkins which was published under the name of Amy Silver. The 2015 book features the story of five friends who were very close during their university time. After seventeen years, one of the friends invites everyone to stay at her house. All of them are made to confront unresolved problems.

One Minute to Midnight

One Minute to Midnight was published in the year 2011. The fiction features the story of four friends who had been there for each other. The group always used to spend their new year’s eve together and party hard. As time passes by, the group got separated due to betrayals and tragedies. The book reveals how 2011 New Year’s eve changes everything.

All I Want for Christmas

All I want for Christmas is a fictional novel published in the year 2010. The book revolves around the life of Bea who is spending her first Christmas with her baby son. Bea has to take care of a lot of things as she has invited the entire neighbourhood to be a part of the festivities. The book unveil how the spirit of Christmas does the work of healing problems.

