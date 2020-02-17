'The Palace Of Illusions' & Other Books That Brought Mythology To The Indian Masses

Over the last few years, mythology has become a fan favourite among fictions reads. The Indian mythology writers often bring the monumental tales to life, giving their own twists and turns to our country's rich mythology. Some of these books have introduced Indian mythology to the readers with a brand-new perspective. Here is a look at some of the mythological books that brought these sagas to Indian reads.

The Palace of Illusions

The novel by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is a popular one amongst the mythology fanatics. The relevance of the twist on Mahabharata is still existing. However, it re-tells the Mahabharata war from the perspectives of a woman. The book is written as a narration by Panchali, wife of Pandavas. The book was published in 2008.

Asura: Tale of the Vanquished

A mythological take on victory and defeat, which in philosophy is still a valid way of looking at society is the reprised storytelling of Ramayana. The entire book is from the perspectives of Ravana and his people. As the name suggests, the book is the tale of the vanquished, who lost their lives and livelihood of the oppressed. The book is written by Anand Neelakantan who also penned down The Rise of Kaali.

Books by Amish Tripathi

The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, The Oath of the Vayuputras, Ram: Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta are all the books by Amish Tripathi. Amish has successfully written and delivered several books which formed a section of mythology readers. The books are inspired by several stories of Shiva, Sita and Ravan from the Indian Mythology.

Chanakya’s Chant

Set in 340 B.C., the story of Chanakya’s Chant revolves around the Brahmin youth disrupted at the hands of revenge after the murder of his father. The story will shed light on how Chandragupta made it to the throne of the Mauryan empire after a series of plotting and plans by Chanakya. The book is written by Ashwin Sanghi and is a good read for sure.

Karna's Wife: The Outcast's Queen

Penned down by Kavita Kane, Karna's Wife: The Outcast's Queen will tell the tale of the unsung hero of Mahabharth; Karna. The story of Karna is explained by his wife Uruvi in the book. Like the name suggests, the story is from the point of view of his wife.

