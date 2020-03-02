5 Crime & Fantasy Books That Are Some Of The Most Popular TV Adaptations Today

Films and shows hold a lot of importance in the world of entertainment. It is the vision of someone who takes courage to bring to reality what is only there in their imagination. While many shows and films are developed based on an original idea or concept, there are many films and shows which are adapted from each other or books. Adapting a book into a film or show is a way to present the reader’s imagination in front of millions of people who will get access to it.

Depending on the storyline and length of the book, films and shows are based upon them. Here is a list of 15 books that are some of the most popular TV Adaptations today. Read on to know more.

Fantasy

The Witcher

Adapted from: The Witcher by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski

Total seasons: 1 (2019- present)

The show is scheduled to bring more seasons to its viewers in the coming years. The Witcher revolves around a monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Game Of Thrones

Book: Book series by George R. R. Martin

total seasons: 8 (2011-2019)

Note: Though the show started with the adaptation from a novel series by George Martin the final 3 seasons were an original concept by the show makers.

The Magicians

Adapted from: The Magicians by Lev Grossman

Total Seasons: 5 (2015-present)

The show revolves around Quentin Coldwater who enrols at a university to be trained as a magician where he discovers that the magical world from his favourite childhood book is real and is posing a danger to humanity.

Crime

Mind Hunter

Adapted from: Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Total season: 2 (2017-2019)

The show revolves around two FBI agents and a psychologist who operates the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The three interview imprisoned serial killers to understand their psyche.

Orange is the new Black

Adapted from: Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison by Piper Kerman

Total season: 7 (2013-2019)

The story revolves around the life of a woman who is sentenced to a 15 month in Litchfield Penitentiary for smuggling illegal things.

