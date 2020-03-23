Kangana Ranaut Recommends These 3 Books To Read While Practising Self-quarantine

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known for her on-screen and off-screen presence. The Queen star is known for her upfront and bold nature due to which she receives tremendous praise. The actor is a part of several good films and, over the years, she has impressed her fans by starring as the sole female lead in her films. Kangana is also an avid book lover and thus she has recommended a few books to her fans to tide them over during the quarantine.

Kangana Ranaut recommends these books as a quarantine pass time

India is currently observing a quarantine period as a precautionary measure from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities from all fields have come forward to make sure their fans follow this period of self-isolation. The celebrities themselves are urging and following social distancing by staying at home. Similarly, Kangana Ranaut too has shared pictures of herself reading in this time of quarantine. Check out her post here.

In a recent post shared by the actor, she mentioned that she is reading Death by Sadhguru. The caption on the post also mentioned that Kangana Ranaut highly recommends the book for others to read. The actor also suggested that her followers read Inner Engineering and Mystics of Musings. The actor urged her fans to make the most out of this time in self-quarantine by thus suggesting these books. In the post shared, Kangana also mentioned that the book she was reading was quite an enlightening one.

