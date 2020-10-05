'Troubled Blood' Review: Know More About The Latest Cormoran Strike Novel

Troubled Blood has grabbed a lot of headlines in the past couple of months before its release. It has been written by the Robert Galbraith which is the pen name of Harry Potter author, JK Rowling. In India, the book is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. It also has a Kindle edition. Here's a review of Troubled Blood.

Troubled Blood Review

Troubled Blood is the latest release by Robert Galbraith's series based on the ex-army officer, Cormoran Strike. However, the writing of the book is much more ordinary than what one might expect of the famous and adept writer of a successful novel series. It is dotted with moments which are very well written but for the most part, it feels like a lengthy read. The plotline tends to become longer than needed at the end. With 950 pages, Troubled Blood is officially the longest Cormoran Strike story. However, for JK Rowling fans, it might still be an interesting read.

Troubled Blood Plot

Private detective and ex-army officer Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott have been assigned a new case. They are to investigate the disappearance of one named GP Margot Bamborough. But the catch is, it happened 40 years ago. One of the possibilities seems to be that she was murdered by Dennis Creed who is a notorious serial killer, now living in jail. His trick was to dress up as a woman and victimise women. The cause of this was childhood trauma and he even used to collect 'trophies' from his women like their jewellery or whatever he could find on them. However, Creed is not the real reason behind Margot's disappearance and Strike and Ellacott has to chart dangerous waters to find out why and how she disappeared all those years ago.

Cormoran Strike series

The Cormoran Strike series was started by Robert Galbraith in 2013. Since then, she has published five books under the series which is a crime-thriller based on an ex-army official turned private detective and his partner who solve crimes in the fashion of London's famous Sherlock Holmes. The books in the series are The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil, Lethal White and the latest, Troubled Blood.

More about Robert Galbraith

Robert Galbraith is actually the pen name of pseudonym of Harry Potter author, JK Rowling. She has published the Cormoran Strike novel series under this pen name. Other books written by her apart from the Harry Potter series are Fantastic Beasts series, The Tales of Beedle The Bard, The Ickabog, The Casual Vacancy, Quidditch Through The Ages and more.

