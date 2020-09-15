Last Updated:

JK Rowling's 'Troubled Blood' Book About 'transvestite Killer' Sparks Fierce Backlash

JK Rowling's latest book 'Troubled Blood' has been receiving a lot of backlash from netizens. The book is about 'transvestite killer'. Read.

Anushka Pathania
jk rowling

JK Rowling’s latest book Troubled Blood under the pseudo name, Robert Galbraith has been receiving a lot of backlash on the internet. Netizens have slammed the Harry Potter author for featuring a trans serial killer of women in her latest novel. She had previously received backlash about her stance on trans issues that had put her in headlines earlier as well.

JK Rowling's latest novel stirs criticism 

Jake Kerridge wrote a review about the novel in The Telegraph which went viral and gave way to netizens expressing their opinion on the same. Reportedly, the book is about a cisgender man who is a serial killer and kills women when he is wearing dresses. The plot and the theme of the novel were described in the review and it read:

The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer.

One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.

Social media called the plot of the book “regressive” and slammed the JK Rowling for developing the story like this. A netizen tweeted that if JK Rowling is going to write regressive books, she must avoid using her pseudo name Robert Galbraith. Netizens even questioned her stand on trans people as the wrter had given controversial statements about Trans people in the past.

However, there were many other netizens who pointed out that the story of the book was has been plagiarised. A netizen highlighted that the plot of JK Rowling’s latest novel is a “recycled” version of Ace Ventura. Another netizen alleged that the parts of the plot were similar to a 1980 Michael Caine movie called Dressed to Kill. Check out the tweets below.

Previously, JK Rowling received a lot of criticism for her comments on transgender people. She was perceived as being transphobic. To the comments, JK Rowling had defended herself by addressing the matter on her blog. She had written:

Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners. Trans women who work in the sex industry, particularly trans women of colour, are at particular risk. Like every other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who’ve been abused by men. 

Image credits: Robert Galbraith Twitter and Shutterstock

