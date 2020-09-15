JK Rowling's 'Troubled Blood' Book About 'transvestite Killer' Sparks Fierce Backlash

JK Rowling’s latest book Troubled Blood under the pseudo name, Robert Galbraith has been receiving a lot of backlash on the internet. Netizens have slammed the Harry Potter author for featuring a trans serial killer of women in her latest novel. She had previously received backlash about her stance on trans issues that had put her in headlines earlier as well.

Today is the day!



#Strike# TroubledBlood pic.twitter.com/ogiezv7fPN — Robert Galbraith (@RGalbraith) September 15, 2020

JK Rowling's latest novel stirs criticism

Jake Kerridge wrote a review about the novel in The Telegraph which went viral and gave way to netizens expressing their opinion on the same. Reportedly, the book is about a cisgender man who is a serial killer and kills women when he is wearing dresses. The plot and the theme of the novel were described in the review and it read:

The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer.

One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.

Social media called the plot of the book “regressive” and slammed the JK Rowling for developing the story like this. A netizen tweeted that if JK Rowling is going to write regressive books, she must avoid using her pseudo name Robert Galbraith. Netizens even questioned her stand on trans people as the wrter had given controversial statements about Trans people in the past.

#strike #LethalWhite #troubledblood



jk rowling is a dangerous transphobe.



don't support or reward her new work.



end of dispatch. — Wizarding News™ 🍥 (@HPANA) September 13, 2020

@jk_rowling seems we now have proof that you’re confusing truth with fiction. Troubled Blood is the reason you’ve been doing all your “research” on trans people? I think we’ve had enough of your nonsense. #nothankstroubledblood #TransLivesMatter — lily cuellar (@lilcuellar) September 15, 2020

@jk_rowling If you're going to write a book with backwards views like #TroubledBlood, stand by your convictions and avoid using your "Robert Galbraith" pen-name. — Art Holmberg (@ArthurHolmberg) September 15, 2020

However, there were many other netizens who pointed out that the story of the book was has been plagiarised. A netizen highlighted that the plot of JK Rowling’s latest novel is a “recycled” version of Ace Ventura. Another netizen alleged that the parts of the plot were similar to a 1980 Michael Caine movie called Dressed to Kill. Check out the tweets below.

There are so many pathetic things about JK Rowling's new "cis man in a dress commits crimes" detective novel, but one of the main ones has to be that this writer who considers herself a master of mystery really just recycled the plot of Ace Ventura. — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 14, 2020

She also stole it from a 1980 Michael Caine movie, Dressed to Kill. — Pax Rhodes (@PaxRhodes) September 14, 2020

Dressed To Kill comes to mind. — Dawn Sparks (@sparkygazelle) September 14, 2020

Previously, JK Rowling received a lot of criticism for her comments on transgender people. She was perceived as being transphobic. To the comments, JK Rowling had defended herself by addressing the matter on her blog. She had written:

Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners. Trans women who work in the sex industry, particularly trans women of colour, are at particular risk. Like every other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who’ve been abused by men.

