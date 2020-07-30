Twilight Series Fifth Novel 'Midnight Sun' Set To Release On August 4

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer’s unfinished novel Midnight Sun, the fifth in the series is expected to release on August 4 and go on sale coming week, according to reports. Meyer announced that her new novel would be a retelling of her bestselling series from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. The author had abandoned the manuscript 12 years ago due to an online leak when the rough draft of the book emerged on the internet that exceedingly disappointed her.

Sooo if there happens to be a book you're super excited about getting next Tuesday, please consider supporting indie bookstores instead of internet behemoths with your purchase: https://t.co/voCnxf2IQw @Bookshop_Org #MidnightSun — Stephanie Meyers (@theRightSteph) July 29, 2020

Fans have been excited about the release of one of the highly-anticipated books as the Twilight movie director Catherine Hardwicke said that she would make a movie if the book had released in the future in a televised interview. However, Meyer had put out the 12 chapters of the book online after the leak, saying, the novel would “never see an end”. But lately, the author updated her official website with an update that read, “I’m happy to announce that Midnight Sun is finally (very close to) ready! And will be in bookstores on August 4th. I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows when that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually.”

It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited, Meyer said in a statement.

Readers learn Cullen's past

In 2008, Meyer said in a televised interview that she had already started working on the fifth novel after the Breaking Dawn. And in May this year, the author announced that the book was complete and ready to be released. Midnight Sun is a prequel to the Twilight saga, telling the story from Edward Cullen‘s perspective as opposed to Bella Swan‘s. Readers get to learn Cullen’s past and his experiences as a vampire, Meyer was reported saying. Further, excited about the new book, director Hardwicke said on television that while the team was happy for the iconic new plot to unravel, the task of adapting a movie was going to be difficult as she had “stayed in Bella’s head” for most parts. Making a movie on Edward’s point of view would be a challenging new thing, she added.

While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective. There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter, Meyer wrote on her website.

