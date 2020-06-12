'Twilight' Trivia: Did You Know Bella Swan's House Can Be Rented?

The iconic house in which Bella Swan from the superhit vampire-franchise film Twilight stayed is now a place that can be rented. Even though the house was shown to be in Forks, Washington, the real house is actually located in Saint Helens, Oregon, which is closer to Portland. The house can be rented out $330 a night.

Twilight is one of the most famous vampire franchise. Based on the Twilight saga written by Stephine Meyer, the movie had almost a cult following and presence. The viewers get introduced to Bella Swan's house in the first 10 minutes of the movie. It's a small white house that is surrounded by trees and is Bella's childhood home as well. It is also in front of this house that she gets introduced to Jacob, who is also another pivotal character in the movie.

Bella's house is called The Twilight Swan House

For the fans of Twilight, the little white house is pretty iconic and can now be rented. The house is called The Twilight Swan House and was built in the 1930s. Reportedly, the house can be rented out at the price of $330 a night and can guest up to 10 people in it.

The plot of the movie revolves around Bella Swan, who re-locates to live with her father in Forks, Washington, and finds out there is a rather peculiar family that resides there. She gradually falls for Edward Cullen, only to realise later that everyone in the Cullen family is a vampire. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson immortalised Bella and Edward in the movie franchise.

Even though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, fans of the book adored the movie. The first film grossed over US$393 million worldwide. There were a total of 5 movies made on the books - Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn 1 and Breaking Dawn 2. Due to the strong following of the film, many other films and novels tried to imitate the original film. There was also a spoof of the movie called Vampire Sucks.

