Vikas Khanna's Next Book Will Be About Feed India Initiative, To Release In 2021

Vikas Khanna is all set to release his next cookbook in 2021. According to Vikas Khanna's publishing house, Penguin Random House India, the Michelin Star chef's next book will be about the Feed India initiative. The Feed India initiative is one of the largest food drives that aims to provide food to all the workers, migrants, and underprivileged people in the country who are suffering the most during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is Vikas Khanna's latest Tweet announcing the release of his upcoming book titled Kitchens of Gratitude.

Vikas Khanna's next book to be about Feed India Initiative he started during pandemic

Also Read | Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Honoured For Feeding Millions In India Amid COVID-19

HERE IS THE BIG NEWS I WANTED TO SHARE.....

Thank you all as we complete 40 Million Meals in 175 Days of #FeedIndia

-

We are going to publish Chef Vikas Khanna’s new book inspired by his ‘Feed India’ initiative https://t.co/ebI4fvARBp @PenguinIndia @penguinusa — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 21, 2020

In the Tweet, Vikas Khanna revealed that his initiative had provided nearly 40 million meals for workers in just 175 days. The cook then shared a message from Penguin Random House India that revealed that they were going the publish his new book which is inspired by his Feed India Initiative.

This new book, named Kitchens of Gratitude, will release in 2021 under the 'Ebury Press' imprint. The official announcement can be found on the Penguin Random House website and the link is provided in the Tweet.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Gives Dish Tribute To DD On 61 Years Completion, Has Sweet Task For Netizens

Back in March of 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the Indian government to prevent the spread of the pandemic. However, the lockdown caused many workers, migrants, and underprivileged employees to lose their jobs. Due to this, many people lost their steady source of income and were left with no money. This is why Vikas Khanna started the Feed India Initiative to provide free meals to as many workers as possible. The cook started this food drive with a post on Twitter back in March.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Shares Throwback With 23rd President Of Canada, Justin Trudeau

According to the Penguin Random House India announcement, Kitchens of Gratitude will retell the story of how Vikas Khanna came up with the idea of Feed India. The book will reveal how the cook managed to gain the supplies required and how he created makeshift kitchens to feed as many people as possible. Kitchens of Gratitude will also discuss Vikas Khanna's experiences in the US, as the chef had to change his sleep pattern to suit India for just for the Food Drive.

Also Read | Sanjeev Kapoor Reminds Fans Of 'Khana Khazana' With His Throwback Thursday Post; See

[Promo source: Vikas Khanna Instagram]