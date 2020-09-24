Sanjeev Kapoor Reminds Fans Of 'Khana Khazana' With His Throwback Thursday Post; See

Sanjeev Kapoor needs no introduction as he is one of the most celebrated and renowned chefs, who has represented Indian cuisines globally. He is one of the finest chefs, known to create delicious food, which is not only appealing to the eyes but is also filled with desi flavours and aroma. On Thursday, September 24, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a throwback picture and reminisced in the nostalgic memories of the days when he used to host Khana Khazana.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s throwback Thursday

The well-known chef, took to his official Twitter handle, to post an adorable photo from the sets of Khana Khazana. In the picture shared by him, Sanjeev has donned a red apron, as she strikes a pose for the camera. Standing alongside him are his two daughters, who paid a visit to their father during the shoot of his former renowned show.

While the elder daughter has worn a pink ensemble, the younger smiles in pastel wear. The trio can be seen having a gala time as the camera captures them in Sanjeev’s kitchen, which is filled with fruits, vegetables, spices and other cooking ingredients. The photo also gives a glimpse of the chef’s well-arranged and hygienic kitchen.

Sanjeev penned down a brief note, while putting-up the picture online. He explained his urge to cook, saying “Always up to cook some Khana”. He also regarded his daughters as his real “Khazana” and added that they often visited him, when he would shoot Khana Khazana, back in the days. Take a look at their picture here:

Always up to cook some Khana, but no prizes for guessing my real Khazana♥️ #Throwback to the time when my daughters visited me on the sets of Khana Khazana.

Did you know they’ve featured in some of the episodes as well?! @rachitakapoor08

#tbt #memories #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/KLcjFmgmer — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) September 24, 2020

About 'Khana Khazana'

Primarily based on Indian cuisine, Khana Khazana was a cookery show hosted by connoisseur Sanjeev Kapoor. Directed by Hansal Mehta, initially, the show began with Harpal Singh Sokhi as host, but he was later replaced by Sanjeev. The format of the series, occasionally featured him inviting celebrity guests for several episodes.

Not only that, but Sanjeev also displayed his favourite viewer recipes on his cookery show. The chef’s dishes were made keeping concerns of his audiences health by him addressing viewers frequently about food-related diseases and making them aware of healthy meals.

