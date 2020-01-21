Virginia Woolf Books To Read If You Want To Explore 20th Century Literature

Virginia Woolf is one of the most famous female writers of the 20th century. She was a modernist and her books and essays made her a pioneer in the use of stream of consciousness and narrative device. Here are the best-written books of the author you must read if you want to explore the 20th-century literature.

Best books of Virginia Woolf

Mrs Dalloway

Mrs Dalloway published in 1925 is said to be one of the best books of Virginia Woolf. It focuses on the life of a high society English woman Virginia Woolf and tells the story of her life post World War I in London. The book is a consciousness narrative as the reader is thrown in Dalloway’s mind and her world.

Orlando: A Biography

Orlando: A Biography is a must-read for any literary fan and is described as the most intense novel of Virginia Woolf, published in 1928. The novel has a male protagonist and explores key questions of gender and identity with characters travelling through time and meeting various important literary figures.

To the Lighthouse

To the Lighthouse is another classic novel published in 1927. The novel focuses on the story of three members of the Ramsay family and is a touching story of hardships that the family faces living inside a house on the coast of Scotland.

A room of one’s own

Published back in 1929, A room of one’s own is an implication of gender and claims that without money and room of their own, women are not able to let their creativity and ingenuity run free. The character in the book is Shakespeare’s imaginary sister.

Between the Acts

This classic was published in 1941 and is the last work of Virginia Woolf. Between the Acts, is a book set in an unknown location in England as the outbreak of the Second World War looms over the country. The author has cleverly worked on certain topics related to war.

