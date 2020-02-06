WB Yeats' Poems That Have The Best Quotes You Can Use For Your Instagram Caption

Irish poet William Butler Yeats or WB Yeats was one of the foremost figures in Literature in the 20th century. He was known as the pillar of Irish literary establishment and even served two terms as a senator of the Irish Free State. His poems are quite popular and many of them are often quoted even today. Here are some of his best quotes you could use as an Instagram caption.

Also Read: Beyond 'Animal Farm'; George Orwell's Best Books That Are A Must-read

Best poetries by W.B Yeats you could use as Instagram captions

‘The innocent and the beautiful have no enemy but time’

This quote is picked up from the poem In Memory of Eva Gore-Booth and Con Markievicz, from WB Yeats' poem book, The Winding Stair and Other Poems. This was one of the most famous lines from the books which can make a perfect Instagram caption.

‘The World is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper’

The famous line, mostly used by many as Instagram captions, is from a Poetry Friday Kid’s Classic, The Lake Isle of Innisfree written by WB Yeats.

Also Read: Aadhaar, Dabba, Hartal, Shaadi Make It To Oxford Dictionary

‘I carry the sun in a golden cup, the moon in a silver bag’

As soon as you read these lines, the picture of sitting on a beach enjoying the summer sun comes to the mind. And to top it all, a perfect picture at the beach with these lines as an Instagram caption is like icing on a cake. This quote is from WB Yeats' poem Those Dancing Days are Gone.

Also Read: Lines From John Keats' Poems For Your Next Summer Instagram Caption

‘There are no strangers here: Only friends you haven’t met yet’

You might read this famous quote on some wall on the street or a café. This famous line itself is a poem written by WB Yeats who, in the poem, propounds on friendship and being strangers.

‘Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot: But it makes it hot by striking’

WB Yeats had written this quote denoting motivation. This quote meant one should not wait for the right time to take an action but take action at once.

Also Read: William Wordsworth Poetry For Your Next Summer Instagram Caption