Lines From John Keats' Poems For Your Next Summer Instagram Caption

The English Romantic poet John Keats was born on October 31, 1795, in London. The oldest of the four children, the poet lost his parents at a very young age. Later, in 1818, one of Keats' 'Endymion' was published, which was a collection of poems, but it received mixed reviews from the critics. Although he died at the age of twenty-five, Keats had perhaps the most remarkable career of any English poet. Here are the best poetry works by John Keats for your next summer Instagram caption.

John Keats' poems for your next summer Instagram caption:

“I almost wish we were butterflies and liv'd but three summer days - three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” (John Keats, Bright Star: Love Letters and Poems of John Keats to Fanny Brawne)

“I have been astonished that men could die martyrs

for their religion--

I have shuddered at it,

I shudder no more.

I could be martyred for my religion.

Love is my religion

and I could die for that.

I could die for you.

My Creed is Love and you are its only tenet.” (John Keats)

“I cannot exist without you - I am forgetful of everything but seeing you again - my Life seems to stop there - I see no further. You have absorb'd me. I have a sensation at the present moment as though I were dissolving... I have been astonished that Men could die Martyrs for religion - I have shudder'd at it - I shudder no more - I could be martyr'd for my Religion - Love is my religion - I could die for that - I could die for you. My creed is Love and you are its only tenet - You have ravish'd me away by a Power I cannot resist.” (John Keats)

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever:

Its loveliness increases; it will never

Pass into nothingness, but still will keep

A bower quiet for us, and a sleep

Full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing.” (John Keats)

"Don't be discouraged by failure. It can be a positive experience. Failure is, in a sense, the highway to success, inasmuch as every discovery of what is false leads us to seek earnestly after what is true, and every fresh experience points out some form of error which we shall afterwards carefully avoid." (John Keats)

