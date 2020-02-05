William Wordsworth Poetry For Your Next Summer Instagram Caption

William Wordsworth remains one of the most popular romantic poets. The legendary English poet was born on April 7, 1770, and he is known for introducing Romanticism in the eighteenth century. The first publication of poems by Wordsworth was published in the year 1973. It was a collection titled An Evening Walk and Descriptive Sketches. Here are some of his most famous poems that you can use for your Instagram captions.

Best poetry by William Wordsworth for your next summer Instagram caption:

Stern Daughter of the Voice of God! O Duty! if that name thou love Who art a light to guide, a rod To check the erring, and reprove; (ODE TO DUTY)

I listened, motionless and still; And, as I mounted up the hill, The music in my heart I bore, Long after it was heard no more. (THE SOLITARY REAPER)

Oh there is blessing in this gentle breeze, A visitant that while it fans my cheek Doth seem half-conscious of the joy it brings From the green fields, and from yon azure sky. (THE PRELUDE)

For oft, when on my couch I lie In vacant or in pensive mood, They flash upon that inward eye Which is the bliss of solitude; And then my heart with pleasure fills, And dances with the daffodils. (DAFFODILS)

Turn wheresoe’er I may, By night or day, The things which I have seen I now can see no more. (ODE: INTIMATIONS OF IMMORTALITY)

Strange fits of passion have I known: And I will dare to tell, But in the Lover’s ear alone, What once to me befell. (STRANGE FITS OF PASSION HAVE I KNOWN)

It is a beauteous evening, calm and free, The holy time is quiet as a Nun Breathless with adoration; the broad sun Is sinking down in its tranquillity; (IT IS A BEAUTEOUS EVENING, CALM AND FREE)

How oft, in spirit, have I turned to thee, O sylvan Wye! thou wanderer thro’ the woods, How often has my spirit turned to thee! (TINTERN ABBEY)

