'Will And Testament' And Other Norwegian Novels To Read Before You Die

Norway is a relatively small country but has quite a rich culture when it comes to its literature. From plays to modern dramas, Norwegians are reportedly avid readers. Here is a list of a few Norwegian novels that you must read at least once in your lifetime.

Five Norwegian Novels that you must read before you die

Will and Testament

Written by Vigdis Hjorth, Will and Testament received quite a lot of publicity in Norway and even in the rest of the world. The book focuses on the protagonist named Bergljot who gets caught up in a family feud over inheritance. The author walks the reader through the love, the hate, and the feuds of a suburban Norwegian family.

A Doll's House

Written by Henrik Ibsen, A Doll's House is a popular play published in 1879. The play revolves around a couple, Nora and Torvald. Nora realises that she is nothing but a plaything in life's charade. She finally finds the courage to speak out and confront her husband.

The Snowman

The Snowman is written by Jo Nesbø and is included in the popular Dark Crime Fiction genre. Jo Nesbo is one of the most popular crime fiction writers in the country. Published in 2017, this is the seventh novel in the Harry Hole series. The series follows an unorthodox detective who is hunting down a serial killer.

The Ice Palace

Written by Terjei Vesaas, The Ice Palace was published in 1963. It narrates the story of a young girl named Unn who has a secret. She promises to share that secret with a friend, but things change when Unn suddenly disappears. It was one of the most popular Norwegian classics.

Naïve. Super

Written by Erland Loe, Naïve. Super is a profound comic novel published in 2004. The novel narrates the story of a man who is searching for the true meaning of existence and life. The protagonist's journey takes him from Norway to New York to visit his brother.

