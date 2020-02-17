The 'Harry Potter' Series And Other Young Adult Novels That Every Teenager Should Read

As Margaret Fuller said, "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader". Books enlighten a mind and provide a person with a broader perspective towards life. Reading brings us unknown friends, new stories, and also helps us learn many things.

One's teenage years and early twenties is particularly confusing where it is hard to understand why and what you feel. Books can help you enjoy the passing time while you comfort yourself through the changes you feel. Ezra Pound once said “Man reading should be a man intensely alive. The book should be a ball of light in one’s hand.”

To make the most of it, here are some interesting novels that focus on the ups and downs of several aspects of a young adult.

The Harry Potter series

It's been 20 years, but anything new out of Hogwarts still makes teens go wild. The journey of Harry through all the otherworldly experiences is worth reading multiple times. Re-live the experience by reading the books once again if you have already read the fantasy drama. If you have not read it yet, start with the book that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is amongst the best novels a young adult can read. The American Library Association named this book as the Best Book for Young Adults and Best Book for Reluctant Readers. The novel takes an honest look at heartbreaks, friendships, emotional changes and also the weirdness of high school.

Eleanor & Park

The novel is perfect for a teenager as they get to enjoy the tenderness and sweetness of the first love and leaves a lasting impression in one's mind. The story revolves around Eleanor and Park, two individuals who know that first love rarely works out, but they still choose to pursue it anyway. The plot is set in 1986. Rainbow Rowell’s romance captures how young love can feel desperate, overwhelming, and catastrophic all at the same time.

Looking for Alaska

This book marks the debut of John Green into contemporary fiction. The young adult novel offers up a new perspective from the kid who is not a nerd or the most popular kid in the school, but somewhere in between. The story breaks many cliches and makes the reader feel that it is okay to be yourself, than trying to be someone else.

