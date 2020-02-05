William Shakespeare's Poetry And Verses That You Can Use For An Instagram Caption

Valentine’s Day is near and the struggles of finding the perfect, unique, but borderline cliché caption is now a difficult task. So here are some of the best works of poetry by William Shakespeare for your next summer Instagram caption. But before that, let us take a throwback to know Shakespeare in more details.
William Shakespeare was born in April 1564 and is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English literature. Though he is most renowned for his plays, Shakespeare’s poetry also remains to be popular among this years.
ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Song Lyrics That Will Inspire Some Creative Instagram Captions
My bounty is as boundless as the sea,
My love as deep; the more I give to thee,
The more I have, for both are infinite.
Love goes toward love as school-boys from their books,
But love from love, toward school with heavy looks.
Hear my soul speak:
The very instant that I saw you, did
My heart fly to your service.
If thou remember’st not the slightest folly
That ever love did make thee run into,
Thou hast not loved.
ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran's Songs That Make 'Perfect' Captions For Instagram Posts
Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,
But bears it out even to the edge of doom.
If this be error and upon me proved,
I never writ, nor no man ever loved.
Doubt thou the stars are fire;
Doubt that the sun doth move;
Doubt truth to be a liar;
But never doubt I love.
When Love speaks, the voice of all the gods
Makes heaven drowsy with the harmony.
ALSO READ: Rihanna's Songs That Make Perfect Captions For Your Instagram Posts
Love is a spirit all compact of fire.
If music be the food of love, play on;
Give me excess of it, that, surfeiting,
The appetite may sicken, and so die.
I can express no kinder sign of love, than this kind kiss.
ALSO READ: Lizzo's Latest Song Lyrics That Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions