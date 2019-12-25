Rihanna's Songs That Make Perfect Captions For Your Instagram Posts

When it comes to giving captions for your social media accounts, song lyrics are pretty good options. Global sensation Rihanna remains the perfect artiste for this, whose song lyrics can make super Insta captions. Her whole vibe is about women power. So who better to get inspiration from, for a fierce Instagram caption? Here are some of the lyrics from her famous songs which can be your Instagram captions.

For party and fun pictures

White girl wasted on that brown liquor - 'Wild Thoughts’

I think I’ve had enough / Might get a little drunk - ‘FourFiveSeconds’

Rocking this club / Got my middle finger up - 'Rockstar 101

I'm too lit to dim down a notch - 'Wild Thoughts'

On haters

All my haters so so broke, pipe down - ‘Pose’

I'm kicking ass, I'm taking names - ‘Breakin’ Dishes’

Get dem haters out your circle - ‘Dem Haters'

Think I give a damn, boy don't you know who I am? - ‘Jump’

On Love

She may be the queen of hearts, but I'm gonna be the queen of your body parts - ‘Cockiness'

Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m shining with you - 'Wild Thoughts’

I’m fist fighting with fire just to get close to you - ‘Love On The Brain’

If you want, we could be runaways Running from any sight of love - ‘Desperado'

For your own squad

I bet you wanna know what my crew about - ‘Phresh Out The Runway'

I’m going dumb with all my friends - 'Pour It Up'

Said I’ll always be your friend / Took an oath Ima stick it out to the end - ‘Umbrella’

Might be mad in the morning but you know we goin' hard tonight - 'Cheers (Drink To That)'

On confidence

You know I got the sauce, you know I'm saucy - 'Sex With Me’

Walk up in this b*tch like I own the h*e - ‘Phresh Out The Runway'

Didn't they tell you that I was a savage? - ‘Needed Me’

Tougher than a lion / Ain't no need in tryin’ - ‘Hard'

