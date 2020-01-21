Winnie The Pooh's Quotes That Will Not Only Leave You Nostalgic But Will Also Motivate You

The beloved ‘loving old bear’ Winnie the Pooh has entertained children for generations. But needless to say only children, even adults were a big fan of Winnie the pooh. They appreciate the best of his funny, witty and sometimes bittersweet quotes about life, love, friendship, growing up and of course, his favourite, honey.

Created by British author A.A. Milne in the 1920s, Winnie the Pooh was an instant success. Milne based the characters on his son, Christopher Robin, his stuffed animals, Winnie the Pooh and friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo and Tigger and their country home in England’s Ashdown Forest. The honey (Hunny)-loving bear even inspired the 1970 Kenny Loggins song House at Pooh Corner.

Disney bought the rights to Winnie the Pooh in 1961, introducing even more children to the cheerful bear and his love of the simple joys of life. Warm your heart with some of the Hundred Acre Woods gang’s best quotes by Winnie the Pooh books, movies and television shows. These quotes will not only leave you nostalgic but will also leave you inspired.

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” ~ Christopher Robbin

“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.” ~ Eeyore

“People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, ‘What about lunch?’” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“If the person you are talking to doesn’t appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” ~ Winnie the Pooh

“It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” ~ Eeyore

