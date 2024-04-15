Advertisement

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahashtami, is a very important part of Navratri celebrations. It is the eighth day of Nvratri celebrations and Goddess Mahagauri, symbolising purity and serenity, is worshipped. Devotees offer prayers for peace, wisdom, and spiritual enlightenment. Kanjak puja is also performed on this day.

During Durga Ashtami, nine small pots are arranged and worshipped, each representing one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Sandhi Puja, occurring at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami Tithis, is also performed on this day. On Ashtami, observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in puja and rituals to honour the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Durgashtami celebrations | Image: Unsplash

Date and muhurat of Chaitra Durga Ashtami

Chaitra Durga Ashtami is falling on Tuesday, April 16, this year, a day before the celebrations of Ram Navami. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and end at 13:23 on April 16, 2024. So, the Mahashtami Puja should be performed during this time stretch.

The day is dedicated to Ashta Shakti. They are revered across India and symbolise different manifestations of the divine feminine energy. The Eight Shaktis honoured during Durga Puja include Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani, and Chamunda.

Rituals and celebration of Chaitra Durga Ashtami

On Mahashtami, devotees perform elaborate rituals to honour Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. After fasting for 7 days prior to Ashtami, nine small pots, symbolising the nine forms of Durga, are worshipped. Each manifestation of the goddess is revered during the Puja.

Durgashtami celebrations | Image: Unsplash

Another significant ritual observed on this day is Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, where young unmarried girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga. The thali for Kanjak Puja includes puri, kale chane or horse gram ki sabji and sooji or semolina halwa. The kanjaks are fed sattvik food and then given some gifts. It is believed that doing this pleases Goddess Durga.