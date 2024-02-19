Advertisement

Every year on February 19th, India celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This day marks the birth anniversary of the brave Maratha warrior-king, Shivaji Maharaj, who is a huge part of our history for his valour, strategic brilliance, and complete dedication to Swaraj, which is self-rule. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on this auspicious day and paid his tribute to Shivaji Maharaj.

Who was Shivaji Maharaj?

Shivaji's fort | Image: Unsplash

Born in 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri in Maharashtra, Shivaji Maharaj rose to prominence as a visionary leader, military strategist, and champion of Hindu sovereignty during the tumultuous period of Mughal rule in India. Shivaji's reign began in 1674 and lasted till 1680. He made sure that the Maratha rule would bravely challenge the Mughal empire. He was a visionary leader who pioneered tactical guerilla warfare tactics, built a formidable navy, and established a well-organised administrative system. He is also remembered for his respect for all religions and his focus on good governance.

What is the history and significance of Shivaji Jayanti?

Shivaji Jayanti holds immense significance for the people of Maharashtra and beyond. It serves as a reminder of Shivaji Maharaj's unwavering courage, patriotism, and commitment to justice. His legacy transcends regional boundaries, inspiring generations with his principles of valor, social justice, and religious tolerance.

Celebrations and observances

On Shivaji Jayanti, people across Maharashtra pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj through various ceremonies, processions, and cultural events. Schools, colleges, and organisations have seminars, debates, and exhibitions to educate the youth about Shivaji's life and achievements. Additionally, speeches, rallies, and public gatherings are held to honour his legacy and reaffirm his ideals of bravery and righteousness.

Legacy and inspiration

Shivaji Maharaj's legacy continues to resonate in modern India, serving as a symbol of resistance against oppression and tyranny. His principles of self-governance, decentralised administration, and social justice remain relevant in today's world. Shivaji Jayanti is not just a celebration of history but a reaffirmation of the enduring values that Shivaji Maharaj stood for—freedom, dignity, and the spirit of indomitable courage.