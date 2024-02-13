Decoding NATO Dating: This GenZ Trend One Of The Healthiest So Far? Let’s Find Out

Advertisement

With new dating trends emerging everyday, it becomes difficult to keep a tab. Another dating trend which has got people talking is the NATO approach. This trend comes as a savior for those who enter a relationship with big expectations and then end up getting disappointed. Confused? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Let’s understand the trend in detail.

Decoding the NATO dating trend

NATO stands for Not Attached To An Outcome. Meaning, the concept of dating here is about embracing the journey without fixating on the destination. Zero expectations, to sum it all up.

According to a year end trend report by Tinder, Gen-Z found themselves drawn towards this new approach. NATO dating allows the generation to approach dating in a laid back manner and free themselves from all the unsaid expectations and the pressure of finding the one. “Not Attached To an Outcome (N.A.T.O) dating, as the name suggests, refers to singles who are less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone,” Tinder states in its year end report.

Advertisement

More than a trend, NATO represents a shift in dating mentality. NATO is not just about casual flings, it is much more than that. This approach can manifest into meaningful connections, if driven by mutual respect and right support.

While many people argue that NATO lacks commitment and undermines the value of long-term relationships, there are people who have deemed it as one of the healthiest dating trends of the year.

Advertisement

However, it is better to perceive it as an individualistic and experience-driven approach to life. Gen Z prioritse personal growth and their dating habits are a natural extension of this mindset. NATO is just a proof of the same.