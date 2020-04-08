Activities For Kids | Home Decor Ideas To Keep Your Children Engaged At Home

Since the schools are shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown and summer vacations, the kids are stuck at home. The Coronavirus lockdown is a big challenge for the parents who are working from home. The parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy. Here are some of the innovative ideas about how parents can keep their children engaged at home.

Creative decor ideas to keep children engaged at home

The parents can resort to DIY activities with their children. These Do-It-Yourself activities are always exciting for children because that way children can use their own creativity to make something useful. With the help of the DIY videos available online, you can teach your children to make something creative and something that suits your house.

Colour blocking

Colour blocking is said to be a fun and an easy way for starting a paint project with children. If you have an isolated wall in your house, then it can be used for this project. You can divide the wall into half and paint each half of the wall with different colours. You can involve your children as they could add their own twist to this activity. A colouring activity is always fun for children as it involves a lot of mess and fun.

Brighten workspace

Take your kids' help to brighten up your work from home space. Your children can help you with this by painting the shelves or any small furniture in their favourite colours. This is a nice way to explain to your children the concept of work from home.

Make use of that big Lego box which is lying around in your house. The Lego game is not only meant for children but also for adults. Get that box of Lego out and get creative with your children. With the help of your kids, make some creative structures that go well with your house.

