Ethnic Home Decor Ideas To Make Your Home Look Lively And Vibrant

Trends keep changing from time to time and keeping up with the trends can burn a hole in your pocket. The Indian style of interior décor is interesting and has a lot of variety because of different culture, traditions and history across the country. If you are looking to give your home an elegant twist of ethnicity, here are some ideas.

Ethnic home décor

Vibrant colours

The hallmark of Indian Interior design is bright and varied colours. However, using too many colours can make your house look clusters, one should opt for earthy colours like yellows, browns and oranges. One can also opt for contrasting colours.

Wood furniture

Source: Monoar/ Pixabay

Another important element in Indian interior design is having solid wood furniture. If you want your home to look more authentic, you can opt for traditional pieces like an armchair, or a wooden almirah.

Decorative Cabinets

Cabinets are common but if you decorate them with a few traditional idols or aesthetics, or other brightly painted stones and metals, they can look ethnic. These cabinets can be used as storage units too. Experts have recommended to use them alongside a wooden piece to lighten the mood of your home.

Source: Nastogadka / Pixabay

Cosy seating area

During the olden days, the informal seating space used to be a verandah. But since people have moved to smaller houses these days, Indian homes now have an informal space to relax. This corner in your house can be your ethnic corner with high chairs, divans and footstools. You can also add a jhoola and add an ethnic vibe to your space.

Patterns on walls

Patterns and motifs can be a vital part of your desi design. Examples of such patterns can be a mandala art, motifs or nature-friendly themes like flowers, birds and animals. You can also use some patchworks on quilts, wallpapers and patterned flooring.

