Ideas Of Exciting Games For Adults And Kids To Enjoy At A Pool Party

‍Summers and pool parties go hand in hand. Summer is the best time to go to swimming pool parties and enjoy some refreshing games. But if you are a water baby and love to swim and just chill in the pool, be it summer or winter, you will thrive for some exciting pool parties and games in the water. So, to enjoy some cool and exciting swimming pool games be it for adults or kids, here are some great ideas-

Ideas of games for adults and kids to play at the pool

The invisible bottle

The invisible bottle is a swimming pool game that can be played by both adults and kids. This is a fun and exciting splashing game that can be played at the pool with your friends. This game might sound simple but it is a bit hard one to crack. It is basically a game in which players need to find the water-filled bottle in the pool which will have a cap that is of a similar colour to the floor. Whoever finds the bottle first in the pool, wins the game.

Treasure Hunt

The treasure hunt is a fun game that can be played by adults as well as kids in the pool. In this game, players are divided into teams, and they hide something at the base of the pool. The team members of other teams have to find things in the pool individually. The one who gets the treasure wins the game.

Chicken fight

The chicken fight is an exciting pool game and offers a lot of fun. It can also be played by kids as well as adults along with their families together. This game is played in two teams. One player stands in the water and the other sits on his shoulder. Then the other team players try to make the player knock off and fall down from the other player’s shoulder by aiming at him. Once the player falls down in the water, the opposite team wins.

