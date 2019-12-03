Fun Games To Play At A Farewell Party To Make The Day A Memorable One

Farewell parties are thrown for a person who is going away, by someone close to him/her or by themselves. This party gives an opportunity to spend some moments and make some more interesting memories together with the person before he/she leaves. To make some fun and enjoy the farewell party with your close ones, one should not forget to plan for some interesting games and activities. So, if you are confused and not able to decide which games to play at the farewell party, here is a list of curated fun games for farewell parties.

Also read | Office Party Games: Fun Games To Play And Enjoy With Your Work Colleagues

Ideas for fun games to play at a farewell party

Treasure Hunt

Treasure Hunt is a very interesting game where everyone can enjoy the game together. You need to hide some favorite stuffs of the person who is leaving at various places. Then make teams of your friends and give each of them a list, which involves all these items in it. The teams now have to find as many possible items on the list that they are given, within ten minutes. The team which finds the maximum number of items is the winner of the game and deserves a prize.

Also read |Christmas: A List Of Fun Games To Play While Hosting A Party At Your Workplace

Tug of War

Divide all the people into two equal teams and then make them stand facing each other. You can replace those tough ropes with soft bedsheets while pulling. Make a middle line between the teams and ask them to pull the bedsheet. Whichever team makes the best out of it and manages to pull the other team across the middle line, wins the game. This is really a fun game, and your group will enjoy it.

Also read | New Year 2020: List Of Games To Play At Your Office New Year Bash

Charades

Charades can be played with a lot of fun. This game is preferred by people who are fans of movies, songs, actors, and many more things. This game includes not only the names of movies but also songs, cartoon characters, well-known people, actors, or something about the person for whom the party is thrown. This game can be made unique and fun, which will surely make some beautiful and quite memorable memories.

Also read | 5 Best Action-Adventure Games To Play On Your Weekend: PUBG Mobile, NOVA Legacy, And More