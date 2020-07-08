International Mango Festival Day: History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration

Counted amongst the most highly awaited days of the year for mango-lovers, the International Mango Festival Days are finally here. On July 9-10, 2020 the two days long International Mango Festival will be conducted in New Delhi on a grand scale. On the occasion of the International Mango Festival celebration, mango lovers can witness a huge spread of different varieties of mangoes across the globe under one roof. To know more about the International Mango Festival Day history, significance and celebration keep reading ahead.

International Mango Festival Day Meaning and Significance

Each year in the month of July, the International Mango Festival celebration is done with a lot of galore and gusto in the capital of India. Irrespective of being a seasonal fruit in nature, Mango is called the 'King of all fruits' due to its lip-smacking taste, and widespread popularity. Thus, each year in the month of July thousands of varieties of mangoes, dishes prepared by mangoes, and products made from mangoes are displayed in the form of an exhibition. This exhibition is called the International Mango festival day, which has been taking place for over decades now. Here, Mango-lovers can not only taste some rare mango species but also enjoy some delicious dishes made with mangoes along with participating in some fun-filled activities.

International Mango Festival Day History

Since the year 1987, the International Mango Festival Day celebration has been taking each year in the month of July. The International Mango festival day celebration is two-days long. Sellers from different parts of India and other International regions get an opportunity to present their local mango produce to the guests. With every passing year, the International Mango Festival Day celebration is growing bigger and better. It is a huge event which is organised by the Delhi Tourism in collaboration with the Delhi Government. People from different countries come to visit this popular festival. Apart from selling mangoes, and mango dishes various competitions are also conducted, alongside some musical events.

International Mango Festival Day Celebration

If you know someone who is a big fan of mangoes, then you must not only wish them a happy international mango festival day 2020 but also make sure that they are aware of the international mango festival day celebration. This year was supposed to be conducted in Dilli Haat, unlike Talkatora Indoor Stadium since past few years on July 9th and 10th. The international mango festival day 2020 has gone digital this year. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the organizers have decided that the 32nd International Mango festival will be virtual. Which means one can enjoy, all the events virtually at the comfort of your home.

