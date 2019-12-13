Small Dogs: Popular Dog Breeds Found In India For Pet Dog Enthusiasts

Every dog (large or small) requires training, grooming, and continuous care just like babies. However, in India, the small dog breeds are one of the most popular dog breeds on the wish list of pet lovers owing to their adorable appearance and easy maintenance. The selection of the dog breed is, therefore, quite critical. If you wish to adopt a small-sized pet, then here are the five most common small dog breeds found in India.

5 Popular Small Dog Breeds in India

Indian Spitz

The most common small dog breed in the country is Indian Spitz. Their popularity is mainly because they can adapt to any environment. Spitz dogs are ideal for living in small houses and apartments. Their friendly and jolly nature makes them popular with dog owners. However, one thing about keeping them as pets is that shedding becomes an issue with Indian Spitz due to their thick coat. But this can be managed easily by regular brushing.

Pomeranian

Another adorable small dog breed belonging to the Spitz family. Though Pomeranians are much smaller in size than their cousins, the Spitz, their physical characteristics are quite similar. Pomeranians are quite intelligent and quick learners, not to mention their extremely cute appearance. Their diet and maintenance are identical to the Indian Spitz. Proper training helps them learn different tricks.

Pug

One of the brightest dog breeds is the pug. They are basically lapdogs who do not like exercising a lot but are very friendly pets. These little ones with great personalities make a charming companion. What makes them popular is their sense of humour and intelligence. Pugs are compact and perfect as indoor pets. They are seemingly harmless, considering their face structure makes biting or nibbling difficult.

Dachshund

Traditionally used as hunting dogs, dachshunds are very active and courageous. These loyal companions make good watchdogs. The brave hearts are loving and great with kids, but are somehow prone to suffer from loneliness if kept companionless. Another thing about this breed is that owners have to be careful as dachshunds are not comfortable using stairs or jumping off heights.

French Bulldog

Also known as British bulldog, this breed is characterised by their muscular frame and short height. Bulldogs are generally small to medium in size and make excellent family pets, especially for those who live in compact apartments. The hefty structure, typically wrinkled face and nose, makes for an endearing pet package.

One of the most significant advantages of small dog breeds is that they can also make great travel companions. They are genuine stress relievers and can be the most loyal friends who stick around through thick and thin. They become a part of the family over time.

