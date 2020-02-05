Unique Wedding Gifts That Your Bride-to-be Sister Will Surely Love

A sister’s wedding is a very exciting event for a sibling. From lehenga shopping to seeing that all the arrangements are done on time, it is an event that remains the most memorable one throughout one’s life. The bond a girl shares with her sibling becomes even stronger when she is about to get married and would be sent off. Keeping in mind the love the siblings have, it is instinctive for them to gift their bride-to-be sister stellar bridal gifts. The emotions and memories though can never be at par with anything that is material but surely would be regarded as a simple gesture of appreciation towards the bond the two share. Therefore, here is a list of ideas one could take inspiration from to gift their bride-to-be sister the kind of wedding gifts she would be delighted to receive and use after her wedding.

A designer dupatta or a stole

India is a country that has a diverse art and culture. While your sister would have added beautiful ensembles to her collection, she could always use a designer dupatta, stole or a shawl that she would never have bought on her own. Phulkari, Chikankari, Pashmina, Banarasi, and so many more options exist to choose from. She would surely enjoy the gift and love to style it with her outfits.

A bedding set

While one is likely to miss their sister after she is wedded, the bride has a lot to deal with at her end too. She is likely to miss the things she’s left behind even more. Since everything in her new house would be new for her, one could gift nice, warm, cosy bedding sets to their sister. She sure would get a lot of use out of it and will always be reminded of the sentiments attached with it every day.

A luxury perfume

A newly wedded bride has a lot of visits to pay and has to attend to many guests after her wedding. A premium perfume makes for an excellent gift as the newly wedded bride would get a lot of use out from it. A premium perfume helps one gain confidence and also leaves a good impression.

Image Credits: Shutterstock