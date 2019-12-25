Kangana Ranaut's Sarees That You Can Take Cues From This Wedding Season

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is popular for her choice of films as well as her fashion sense. Her fans love her for the lovely collection of sarees she has. If you have a couple of weddings to attend this wedding season, here are Kangana Ranaut's top 5 saree looks which can inspire your wedding wardrobe,

Gold

Kangana Ranaut has a couple of golden sarees, she is seen sporting at the airport, or for promoting her film. The actor wore this ethnic saree for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Panga. She opted for a necklace and a small bindi to complete the look.

Another golden saree Kangana Ranaut wore, was this golden Banarasi saree, she chose for her brother's engagement. The choker necklace, red lips and no earring look is clearly an inspiration for your wedding wardrobes. Banarasi sarees never go out of fashion for big fat Indian weddings.

Black

For the Republic summit in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut wore a checkered black and white saree and chose a choker necklace to go with her outfit. This proves Kangana Ranaut's immense love for sarees and choker necklaces.

White

Kangana Ranaut proudly calls herself the pioneer of the saree-can-be-worn-anywhere movement, as she mentioned in the post. She opted this white malmal saree with minimal gold borders for an event and wore sunglasses to pair with it. You can wear malmal saree this wedding season as it is in vogue.

Silver

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Kangana Ranaut shared six different pictures of herself in a saree. She shared a picture of this silver saree which was handcrafted by weavers from India. The silver saree was paired with stud earrings and a choker necklace, one can opt for, for the next wedding they attend. If you want to attend the wedding of a friend, opt for a handloom saree that gives out a classy look.

