From Priyanka Chopra To Meghan Markle, Get Inspired With These Celebrity Wedding Gowns

With the commencement of the wedding season, there are many girls who would be preparing their best to look beautiful and glamorous on the day they walk the aisle. One of the most important things in the wedding is the bride’s gown. The gown is one of the most awaited dreams and the bride puts all efforts to make it the best. While some opt for lacey dresses over a silk organza lining, some go for minimalist designer gowns. Here are some of the celebrity-inspired wedding gowns to make your wedding outfit the best one can have.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in a grand lavish wedding affair at Umaid Bhawan. For her wedding, the actor donned an adorable Ralph Lauren customised wedding gown. Her gown had a 75-foot-long train. It was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and pearl paillettes and crystal seed beads. There were several phrases embroidered on it like the date of their wedding and Nick's name. Priyanka's gown had a long sleeve lacey pattern with a bodycon fit till the waist and flared up towards the bottom.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner looked stunning in a gorgeous gown by Louis Vuitton. Sophie's gown was voluminous with a textured fabric. Instead of the common cliched lace embroidery, she opted for a silk cloth with definite shoulder pads and a beautiful veil.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, chose to focus more on the veil in her bridal outfit. The Duchess wore a beautiful gown by Givenchy. Meghan kept it minimal with her wedding gown. She wore a white gown with boat neck detailing and framing shoulders. With an emphasising waist and three-quarter sleeves, Meghan looked absolutely amazing. It was made of double-bonded silk cady cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Her veil had floral detailings that depicted all the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an exquisite lacey gown with mesh detailing. Her Alexander McQueen gown was Victorian-inspired with a corset waist. The lacework had floral embroidery on her sleeves.

Hailey Beiber

Hailey Bieber's dress had a specific phrase that was emboldened on her veil. It was designed by Off-White's founder Virgil Abloh and it had pearl-like embellishments and floral lace with a Bardot neckline and a mermaid skirt. The words 'Till death do us part' was written on the veil.

