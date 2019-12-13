Wedding Invite Ideas: Design Tips To Make Your Invitation Cards Extra Special

Your wedding invitation is the first thing that sets the tone for your big day. It gives an insight into your life as a couple and helps your guests to understand more about you as a couple and the theme for the wedding. Though there are many traditional wedding invite ideas available, you may be looking for some unique wedding invitation designs. Here are the wedding invitation ideas that will help you make your wedding day special.

Handwritten wedding invite designs

If you are planning for a small wedding with only close people attending your wedding day, then opt for one of these wedding invite ideas. There are ample of DIY wedding invite designs available on the internet. This will offer a personal touch to one of your wedding invitation ideas. Your guests will simply not forget to attend your auspicious day.

Personalised detail

In case you are running short of time to prepare all the wedding invite designs then opt for one of these wedding invite ideas. You can add your personalised detail to your card. You can even phrase a personalised poem that represents you both as a couple and is important to you both. It will help you describe you as a couple to your guests in a better way.

Address with Caligraphy

Many people ignore the minute details when it comes to wedding invitation designs. One of the major aspects you may forget is the font size of the details in your invitation card. Using the right font makes a huge difference. You can address your wedding cards with beautiful calligraphy that will help it look stellar.

Using Contrasting Colours

Most of the wedding invite ideas suggest to use monotonic colours and they are devoid of contrasting colours. You can opt for something over-the-top by using contrasting colours in your wedding invite designs. You can do this by adding colours, ribbons and glitters to decorate your cards.

Quirky Patterns

The first thing your guests will notice is the envelope of the wedding card. Make sure that your wedding invitation designs are something special. Dig in your brilliant brain and you will get a brilliant wedding invite ideas. You can personal pictures or quirky patterns on your wedding cards. This will make for one of the most quirky wedding invitation ideas.

Having a proper theme

Your wedding day and your wedding card should be in sync. First, know what and how exactly you want to decorate and plan on the wedding day. Once you are clear with the theme then go for the same on the wedding card. This will help you have fun with getting a brilliant wedding invite ideas.

