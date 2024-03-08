×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

A Look At Fashion Trends That Will Make A Comeback In 2024

In the ever-evolving world of global fashion, have a look at these overlooked fashion trends marking a comeback this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fashion Trends
Fashion Trends | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

All fashion icons would agree with the statement that change is the only constant as new trends come in every year. From TikTok inspired fashion moves to runway statements by prominent models, everything influences the global fashion scene. Here are some of the overlooked fashion trends making a comeback in 2024. 

Indie sleaze

After bidding adieu to the Y2K aesthetic, let's welcome back Indie sleaze, known for its grungy, non-conformist vibe, it is emerging as the antithesis to the Y2K style, a more playful and futuristic design, signalling an alteration in fashion sensibilities. What emerged in the mid-2000s emo scene and early 2010s "Tumblr girl" fashion and became recognised as a style trend in, the indie sleaze revival is underscored by the growing popularity of sheer clothing and the bold choice of tights as pants bolstering its prominence in 2024.

Image credit: Indie sleaze/IG

Peach suave

Peach Fuzz which has been crowned Pantone's Colour of 2024, is a comforting, and pleasing addition to the fashion palette. This hue, selected for its resonance with care and sense of community, is well-positioned to dominate your wardrobe, and makeup collections right from the spring season, whilst proving to be an alternative to the dominant Barbie pink trend of 2023. Design houses like Alaïa, and Balmain have already showcased chic peachy ensembles, hinting at the colour's influence on your upcoming style choices.

Eclectic grandpa

Simultaneously, fashion's familial inspiration takes an unexpected turn with the introduction of "eclectic grandpa" style, as forecasted by Pinterest for 2024. This trend is a move away from the "grandmacore" aesthetic through a focus on retro-inspired streetwear, patterned socks paired with loafers, and layered outfits inclusive of collared shirts underneath sweaters. This gender-neutral fashion makes for a fashion trend easy to catch up with.

Image credit: Youtube Screengrab

Mini hemlines

Lastly, the fashion landscape is set to revisit the audacious charm of the 1960s with the return of mini hemlines. While grandmacore makes its exit, the mod-inspired trend of micro skirts and hot pants is gaining momentum, propelled by luxury fashion labels such as Gucci and Chanel. This revival not only complements the indie sleaze and no-pants trends but also signals a. move to embrace bold fashion right from the start.


 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Corporate India putting women employees in drivers seat day

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Such Slogans Harm Us: Omar Abdullah Schools Lalu Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. 26.4 billion new app downloads in 2023, 8% lesser than 2022: Report

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  4. Army Officer Abducted in Manipur, Search Operation Underway

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Ranjit Bajaj raises alarm over alleged match-fixing in Indian Football

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo