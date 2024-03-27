Advertisement

The cowgirl aesthetic has gone beyond its roots in the Wild West to become a timeless fashion trend. Popstar Beyonce and model Bella Hadid, who are quite influential in the fashion industry, are embracing the cowgirl aesthetic, making it the new fashion trend to look out for. Here are some tips to help you nail the cowboy chic look and saddle up in style.

Start with the basics

The foundation of any cowgirl-inspired outfit is a well-fitting pair of denim jeans. Opt for classic blue jeans or embrace a distressed look for a touch of rugged charm. Pair your jeans with a simple cotton blouse or a plaid shirt for a casual yet chic ensemble that captures the essence of western style. Look for pieces adorned with geometric motifs, tribal patterns, and intricate embroidery to add visual interest and texture to your cowgirl-inspired outfits.

Accessorise with statement pieces

No cowgirl ensemble is complete without the right accessories. Add a touch of western flair with statement pieces such as a wide-brimmed hat, a tan leather belt, or a fringed handbag. Finish off your look with a pair of classic cowboy boots or western-inspired booties to tie everything together.

Layer with outerwear

Layering is key to mastering the cowgirl aesthetic, especially during transitional seasons. Add a denim jacket, a suede fringe vest, or a cosy knit cardigan to your outfit for an extra dose of western charm. Experiment with different textures and lengths to create dimension and visual interest.

Bella Hadid in cowgirl aesthetic | Image: Instagram

Mix and match textures

Cowgirl fashion is all about mixing and matching textures to create a look that's both rugged as well as refined. Pair denim with suede, leather with lace, and cotton with wool to create interesting contrasts and add depth to your outfits. Don't be afraid to play with different textures and fabrics to achieve the perfect balance of rugged and feminine style.