Bella Hadid has recently opened up about why she decided to take a step back from modelling. The model turned businesswoman recently spoke about her decision to turn her focus on her mental and physical health in the past year, where she revealed why she is looking to create a new life for herself. Supermodel Gigi Hadid's younger sister, Bella has often found herself at the biggest of runways and brightest of fashion covers. So, what has changed?

Why is Bella stepping back from modelling?

Speaking to Allure Magazine, Bella said, “After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she said. Previously, she has also spoken at length about her battle with Lyme disease, which is an autoimmune disease.

Bella Hadid | Image: Insatagram

Speaking more on her decision, Bella added, “For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before. Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

Bella Hadid moves to Texas

She also recently moved to Texas. While she did wish to stay away from the limelight that Los Angeles or California bring, it was also to start a new chapter of her life with partner Adan Banuelos.

Bella and her partner | Image: Instagram - Bella Hadid

Her partner in an equestrian and Bella has surely embraced the cowgirl aesthetic to reflect her life in Texas. Very close to horses since her childhood and a rider herself, Bella is making the most of her life in the countryside. She has also launched Orabella, her own perfume brand that she curated and reflects her personal taste and style.