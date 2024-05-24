Advertisement

Bows are making a grand comeback in the fashion world. It brings with it elegance, femininity, and playful charm to various outfits and accessories. Whether you're looking to make a bold statement or add subtle details, bows can be a part of your wardrobe in multiple creative ways. Here’s how to style bows in your outfits, accessories, and shoes.

Outfits with bows

A blouse with a bow tie neckline can instantly elevate your look, making it suitable for both work and casual settings. Opt for a silk or chiffon blouse with a large bow for a sophisticated office look. Pair it with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt. For a more relaxed vibe, choose a cotton top with a smaller, more understated bow and wear it with jeans or shorts.

Back detail mon a dress with bows | Image: Unsplash

Bows can add a whimsical or elegant touch to dresses. A dress with a bow at the waist accentuates your figure, creating an hourglass silhouette. For evening events, a gown with a bow detail on the back or shoulder adds a dramatic flair. For casual outings, a sundress with a small bow at the neckline or straps provides a sweet, feminine touch.

Bows on skirts and pants are a subtle yet stylish addition. A high-waisted skirt with a bow belt can be paired with a tucked-in blouse for a polished look. Similarly, trousers with a bow at the waist add a chic detail, perfect for both office and evening wear.

Accessories with bows

Bows in the hair are timeless and versatile. A bow headband can add a touch of retro glam to your look, while a bow hair clip or barrette can be a cute and playful addition to a casual hairstyle. For a more sophisticated style, a velvet bow hair tie can complement a sleek ponytail or bun.

A handbag or clutch with a bow detail can be a charming focal point of your outfit. Choose a bag with a large statement bow for an eye-catching accessory or a smaller, subtle bow for a more understated look. Similarly, a belt with a bow can cinch your waist and add a feminine detail to dresses and tunics.

Shoes with bows

Shoes with bows | Image: Unsplash

Bows on shoes can be elegant or playful, depending on the style. High heels with a bow at the ankle or toe are perfect for formal events or date nights. Flats with a small bow are ideal for adding a cute, comfortable twist to everyday outfits.

Bows on sandals are perfect for the summer months. Choose strappy sandals with bow details for a fun and flirty look that pairs well with sundresses and shorts.