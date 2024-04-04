×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Cinched And Chic: A Guide To Hop On The Corset Trend

Corsets are no longer just part of the Victorian aesthetic. The risque but classy piece of clothing has inched its way into mainstream styling and how.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Corset trend
Corset trend | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Femininity on steroids is an apt description for corsets. No matter the phase your personal aesthetic may be currently bowing down to - cottage core, grunge, femme fatale or vintage romance - corsets, with the inexplicable variations it has burst on to the mainstream with, will find a place in each of them. Here's taking a look at ways you too can effectively embrace the trend, whether you want to bare it all or on the flip side, be conservative.

For the risque rebels


If you are not too hung up over cleavage lines and out-there hip bones, let your corset shine through and through. The most Gen-Z translation of the trend simply involves pairing your corset with a low-rise pair of baggy denims. The cinch at the waist and the lift in the bust will stand well complimented with the lose care-free aesthetic of the baggy jeans. You can also switch out denims for a tone-on-tone look, pairing your corset with a similarly hued pair of cargo pants.

If you want to up the risque factor, don't shy away from boned corsets with panels. Satin corsets have become all the rage - throw a few panels of sheer, structured lace into the design and you have for yourself the next it-girl femme fatale look for your social circle which will get heads turning everywhere. Conversely, if you still want to go all out but are a little skeptical, opt for a corset with straps and a cowl neck.

Corsets for when you do not want to go all out


While embracing the corset in all its raw glory has an undeniable charm to it, there's nothing wrong if your personal aesthetic is more girl-next-door. Corsets paired over an oversized crisp white shirt with collars is all the rage now. As a matter of fact, layering with corsets has its very own dedicated fanbase. You can extend the styling tip to your favourite full length dress as well.

Finally, if you just can't seem to get your mind off the classic corset-denim combination, embrace it! To keep your confidence in check, layer the look with a statement crop jacket in a hue that compliments that of your corset. You simply can't go wrong. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

