Advertisement

Summer is a time for fun, sun, and stylish outfits. However, it is also a season that can lead to some common fashion faux pas if you're not careful. From mismatched colours to uncomfortable fabric, here are some summer fashion mistakes to avoid to ensure you stay chic and stylish all season long.

Wearing inappropriate footwear

One of the most common summer fashion faux pas is wearing inappropriate footwear for the occasion. Avoid wearing flip-flops or sandals with unsupportive soles for long walks or outdoor activities. Instead, opt for comfortable and stylish footwear such as espadrilles, sneakers, or strappy sandals that provide adequate support and comfort without sacrificing style.

Summer appropriate footwear | Image: Unsplash

Overdoing it with accessories

While accessories can add flair to your summer outfits, overdoing it can lead to a cluttered and unbalanced look. Avoid wearing too many accessories at once, such as excessive jewellery, belts, or hats. Instead, choose one statement piece to highlight your outfit and keep the rest of your accessories minimal for a polished and cohesive look. Keeping the accessories to a minimum will also make sure that you stay comfortable.

Wearing Ill-fitting clothing

Ill-fitting clothing can ruin an otherwise stylish outfit and make you appear sloppy or unkempt. Avoid wearing clothes that are too tight or too loose, as they can be uncomfortable and unflattering. Instead, choose clothing that fits well and flatters your body shape, such as tailored shorts, breezy dresses, and lightweight tops.\

Wear well-fitted clothes | Image: Unsplash

Clashing colours and prints

Mixing and matching colours and prints can be a fun way to express your personal style, but it's important to do so tastefully. Avoid clashing colours and prints that compete for attention and create visual chaos. Instead, opt for complementary colour combinations and balance bold prints with neutral pieces for a more balanced look.

Neglecting sun protection

Protecting your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays is essential, but neglecting sun protection can be a fashion faux pas. Do not forget to wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat when spending time outdoors. Incorporate sun-protective clothing with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) into your wardrobe for added protection without compromising style.

Do not forget sun protection | Image: Unsplash

Wearing fabrics that are not breathable

One common mistake that people make is thinking that wearing a dress in a thick, non-porous material for a couple of hours will not harm your skin. In those couple hours, you are at the risk of developing rashes and skin infections. To avoid that, choose breathable fabric types like cotton, linen or jute.